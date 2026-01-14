Momentum Builds for Peace: Rivers Lawmakers Rally Against Impeachment of Governor Fubara

By Jerry Needam

The push for calm and political stability in Rivers State continues to gain strength as two additional members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Barile Nwakoh (Khana Constituency I) and Emilia Amadi (Obio/Akpor Constituency I), have called on their colleagues to withdraw the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu.

Their intervention brings to four the number of lawmakers who have, within the last 24 hours, openly opposed the impeachment move, signaling a growing internal move for peaceful resolution within the Assembly and renewed calls for dialogue and restraint.

Earlier, the Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Sylvanus Enyinna Nwankwo, alongside Hon. Peter Abbey, representing Degema Constituency, had appealed to lawmakers to de-escalate tensions, stressing that the peace and stability of Rivers State must supersede partisan considerations.

The lawmakers warned that actions capable of inflaming political tensions could undermine democratic governance and erode public confidence, urging their colleagues to embrace statesmanship, dialogue, and collective wisdom at this critical juncture.

Political observers say the increasing number of lawmakers speaking out against impeachment reinforces indications that the tide may be turning, raising hopes that the Assembly may reconsider the process in the broader interest of peace, unity, and good governance in Rivers State.