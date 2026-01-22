Board Honours Fubara, Commissioner Oreh With Prestigious Healthcare Awards

By Jerry Needam

The Rivers State Government’s bold drive to transform the healthcare sector received high-level endorsement on Thursday as the Rivers State Hospitals Management Board conferred prestigious healthcare awards on Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, and the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, in recognition of their exceptional leadership and enduring contributions to health sector development.

The honours were bestowed at the Board’s Award Ceremony and Thanksgiving Service in Port Harcourt, a gathering that brought together key stakeholders in the health sector to celebrate milestones achieved under the current administration.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Oreh applauded the Hospitals Management Board for its professionalism, innovation, and unwavering commitment to quality service delivery.

She described the awards as a clear affirmation of Governor Fubara’s resolute determination to reposition the state’s healthcare system through strategic investments in infrastructure, manpower development, community-based healthcare delivery, and health protection mechanisms.

The Commissioner noted that the governor’s healthcare vision is firmly rooted in accessibility, equity, and sustainability, with focused interventions aimed at strengthening both primary and secondary healthcare services to ensure that quality medical care reaches every resident of Rivers State.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of the Rivers State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Bright Ogbonda, said the award presented to Governor Fubara was in recognition of his transformative and people-oriented leadership, citing the construction of modern zonal hospitals, extensive upgrade of existing health facilities, and the employment of over 2,000 healthcare workers to address manpower deficits and enhance service delivery.

Dr. Ogbonda also extolled Dr. Oreh’s leadership, describing her as a driving force behind the improved efficiency and renewed focus within public health institutions across the state.

He acknowledged the efforts of previous administrations but stressed that the present government has elevated healthcare development to unprecedented levels.

While presenting the awards, the Board highlighted several landmark interventions, including the Medical Outreach Programme, which delivers free medical services to underserved communities, as well as sustained advocacy for improved welfare, training, and capacity building for health workers.

Receiving the award on behalf of Governor Fubara, Dr. Oreh expressed deep appreciation to the Board, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to consolidating gains and accelerating reforms in the health sector. She charged healthcare workers to remain united, disciplined, and guided by a strong sense of service in delivering quality healthcare to the people.

The event concluded on a thanksgiving note, with stakeholders commending the Fubara administration’s healthcare agenda and expressing confidence that Rivers State is steadily emerging as a benchmark for efficient, inclusive, and people-centred healthcare delivery in Nigeria.