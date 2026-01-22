Rivers Health Commissioner, Dr Oreh Inspects Key Health Facilities, Reaffirms Commitment To Quality Service Delivery

By Jerry Needam

The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Rivers State, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, has embarked on an inspection tour of key healthcare facilities across Rivers State, reaffirming the State Government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and improving service delivery.

During the inspection, Dr. Oreh visited the Opobo Zonal Hospital currently under construction, Terrabor General Hospital in Gokana Local Government Area, and the Bonny General Hospital, where she assessed the level of work done, quality of facilities, availability of medical equipment, and overall standards of healthcare delivery.

At the Opobo Zonal Hospital project site, the Commissioner evaluated the pace and quality of construction, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to specifications, timelines, and safety standards.

She noted that the zonal hospital, when completed, will significantly enhance access to secondary healthcare services for residents of Opobo and surrounding communities.

While inspecting Terrabor General Hospital, Gokana, Dr. Oreh assessed clinical operations, infrastructure, and staff performance.

She interacted with health workers and patients, commending their dedication while also identifying areas requiring improvement to ensure optimal service delivery.

At the Bonny General Hospital, the Commissioner reviewed facilities and patient care processes, stressing the importance of maintaining high professional standards, cleanliness, and responsiveness to patients’ needs.

She reiterated the government’s resolve to upgrade health facilities and ensure that citizens receive quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare.

Dr. Oreh stated that the inspection exercise aligns with the vision of the State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, to reposition the healthcare sector through strategic investments, infrastructural development, and effective supervision.

According to her, regular monitoring of projects and health institutions is essential to achieving sustainable healthcare reforms.

She assured residents that the Ministry of Health remains committed to advancing primary and secondary healthcare, improving working conditions for health professionals, and ensuring that public health facilities meet acceptable standards.

The inspection tour underscores the Rivers State Government’s proactive approach to healthcare governance and its determination to deliver a responsive, people-centred health system across the state.