Chief Lesi Maol To Chair FUET’s Inaugural Founders’ Day In Ogoni

By Dormene Mbea 

The Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), Ogoni, Rivers State, has announced plans to hold its maiden Founders’ Day and Matriculation Ceremony on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

The landmark event, which will also feature a luncheon and the launch of a ₦500 million Research and Development Environment Fund, is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. prompt at the University Auditorium, Saakpenwa Campus, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to a public notice issued by the university management, the ceremony will be chaired by Chief Lesi Maol, Chief Executive Officer of GIOLEE Global Resources Limited, who will serve as the Distinguished Chairman of the occasion.

The event marks a significant milestone in the institution’s history, as it combines the celebration of its first Founders’ Day with the formal matriculation of its pioneer students. It is also expected to highlight the university’s strategic focus on environmental research, innovation, and sustainable development.

The launch of the ₦500 million Research and Development Environment Fund is designed to support cutting-edge research initiatives, promote environmental sustainability, and strengthen the university’s capacity for technological advancement in addressing ecological challenges.

Management of FUET described the ceremony as a defining moment for the institution and extended invitations to members of the public, parents, guardians, stakeholders, and well-wishers to attend and witness the historic occasion.

FUET, located in Ogoni, continues to position itself as a specialized institution dedicated to advancing knowledge and solutions in environmental science and technology.

