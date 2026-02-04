Chief Lesi Maol Donates ₦100m To FUET, Advocates Shift From Studying To Applied Learning

The President of KAGOTE and Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Ltd, Chief Lesi Maol, has donated ₦100 million to the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni, Rivers State, urging a decisive transition from examination-driven studying to practical, applied learning.

Chief Maol made the announcement during the university’s maiden Matriculation Ceremony and Founders’ Day celebration held on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The event marked the formal admission of the institution’s pioneer students and drew the presence of top government officials, academics, traditional rulers, and community leaders.

In his address, Chief Maol distinguished between studying and learning, describing studying as largely structured around memorisation and short-term academic performance, while learning focuses on the acquisition of enduring knowledge and skills applicable to real-life challenges. He urged the university management to institutionalise innovation, research, and problem-solving as the core of its academic culture.

“I am a product of learning,” he stated, noting that his present work in environmental restoration and sustainability differs from what he studied at university, underscoring the importance of transferable skills. He challenged students to ensure their certificates become instruments of societal impact rather than mere documents.

As a demonstration of confidence in the institution’s mandate, he pledged ₦100 million as goodwill support and opened his company to collaboration with FUET in research, training, and capacity development.

In his keynote address themed “Trailblazers and Pace-Setters,” the Pioneer Vice Chancellor, Professor Prince Chinedu Mmom, described the matriculation as a defining moment not only for the students but for Ogoniland and Nigeria at large. He told the pioneer students that they were joining “an intellectual movement” committed to harnessing technology for environmental sustainability in the Niger Delta.

Professor Mmom emphasised that university education must go beyond certificates to character formation, discipline, creativity, and critical thinking. “Character will come before learning,” he declared, reminding students that they would only be found worthy in learning if first found worthy in character.

He reaffirmed the university’s zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, drug abuse, sexual harassment, and other social vices, adding that a minimum of 75 per cent attendance would remain mandatory for participation in examinations.

He further announced plans to unveil a ₦500 million Research and Development Endowment Fund to support cutting-edge research and invited stakeholders to partner with the university in building professorial chairs, laboratories, hostels, and other critical infrastructure.

Similarly, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Don M. Baridam, described admission into FUET as the beginning of a life-changing experience for the pioneer students. He urged them to remain focused, disciplined, and intentional about their academic journey.

Professor Baridam warned that the Governing Council would support strict enforcement of university regulations, stressing that indiscipline, extortion, and academic misconduct would not be tolerated.

He also charged lecturers to uphold high research standards and professional ethics, insisting that the institution must be built on integrity and global academic visibility.

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, the Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of the university, describing its establishment as a strategic intervention to address environmental and developmental challenges in the Niger Delta. The Ministry assured continued support in policy guidance, infrastructure, accreditation, and staff capacity building.

Stakeholders who spoke on the sidelines of the ceremony commended the Federal Government for the swift take-off of the university.

The Member representing Khana and Gokana Federal Constituency, Dumnamene Dekor, called for peace and unity, urging that FUET must be known for academic excellence and free from violence. Chairmen of Tai and Khana Local Government Areas, Dr. Mbakponee Friday Okpe and Dr. Thomas Bariere, respectively, also pledged sustained collaboration and support for the institution’s growth. The maiden matriculation ceremony not only signalled the official academic commencement of FUET but also underscored strong federal backing, private-sector support, and community commitment to building a specialised university positioned to drive environmental innovation and technological advancement in Nigeria.