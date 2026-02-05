Eledo/Nkpor Monarch Commends Gov Fubara’s Visionary Leadership In Rivers State

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Paramount Ruler of Eledo/Nkpor in Rukpokwu, Bishop T. O. Wokpo has commended the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, for what he described as visionary leadership.

Eze Wokpo, who made the commendation in Port Harcourt, said the Governor’s peaceful disposition has earned him the love and support of the people of Rivers State, noting that this goodwill will sustain his administration throughout his tenure.

He stated that Governor Fubara’s commitment to peace and genuine concern for the people have informed the people-oriented projects being executed across communities in the state.

Eze Wokpo, who is also the Spiritual Leader of Magen Avraham Jewish Synagogue, Rukpokwu, said that by prioritizing development within communities and traditional kingdoms, the state is experiencing notable progress across various sectors.

He urged the Governor to remain steadfast in his development-driven leadership approach.

The Eledo/Nkpor Monarch, alongside members of his synagogue, assured the Governor of their continued prayers for the success of his administration, attributing the restoration of peace in the state to divine intervention.

He further advised the Governor to avoid distractions and remain focused on sustaining the prevailing peace in Rivers State.

As Chairman of the Apara Kingdom Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Wokpo called on the people of Rivers State to continue supporting the Governor’s administration, stressing that peace, development, and progress are vital to the state’s growth.

He reaffirmed the Jewish community’s commitment to praying for the administration’s success and wished the Governor and his family good health and divine protection. Eze Wokpo also expressed the Jewish community’s readiness to collaborate with the state government in promoting peace and effective governance. He concluded by congratulating Governor Fubara on his 51st birthday and wished him continued strength, good health, and dedicated service to the people of Rivers State.