NEMSAS Donates Boat Ambulance To Rivers To Improve Emergency Medical Services

By Dormene Mbea

The Rivers State Government has received a significant boost in its efforts to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality with the donation of a boat ambulance from the National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS).

The donation was officially handed over on Thursday 29 January 2026 in a ceremony led by Dr. Doubra Emuren, Program Manager of NEMSAS, who presented the boat ambulance to the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh.

According to a statement from the Rivers State Ministry of Health, the boat ambulance is part of NEMSAS’ initiative to support the state in improving emergency medical services, particularly in riverine and hard-to-reach rural communities where access to healthcare services is often limited.

Dr. Emuren explained that the donation aims to significantly reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates in Rivers State by providing timely medical care to patients in remote areas.

In response, Dr. Oreh expressed her gratitude to NEMSAS for the donation, noting that it will strengthen the state’s emergency response system and enhance access to critical healthcare services.

“This boat ambulance will provide essential transportation and care for pregnant women and newborns who require urgent medical attention, especially in areas where roads are inaccessible,” she said. The Rivers State Ministry of Health emphasised that the boat ambulance will play a vital role in ensuring that emergency medical services reach communities that were previously difficult to access, thereby saving lives and improving overall healthcare outcomes in the state.

