Gov Fubara Reiterates Commitment To Economic Growth

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitment to partnering with credible investors and business organizations to stimulate economic growth and reduce unemployment across the State.

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, made this known during a one-day seminar on Ease of Doing Business, organized by the Rivers State Entrepreneurs and Investors Forum (REIF).

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara stated that achieving meaningful economic transformation requires the collective efforts of policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, and civil society.

He emphasized that the primary role of government is to create an enabling environment characterized by peace, security, transparent regulations, infrastructure development, and policies that encourage innovation while attracting both local and foreign investments.

According to the Governor, the theme of the seminar, “Ease of Doing Business:

The Role of Government,” is both timely and relevant, stressing that economic growth and sustainable development can only thrive where policies are stable, institutions are responsive, and government deliberately supports enterprise.

He noted that a vibrant private sector remains the engine of job creation, wealth generation, and social stability, adding that he is encouraged by forums such as REIF that promote dialogue, generate practical solutions, and actively engage the private sector in shaping economic outcomes.

“The insights and recommendations that will emerge from today’s deliberations will no doubt contribute meaningfully to our shared goal of restoring Rivers State as a preferred destination for business investment,” Governor Fubara stated.

In his keynote address on the theme, “Ease of Doing Business: The Role of Government,” the Managing Director of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Mr. Abubakar Bello, identified overdependence on oil, infrastructural deficits, and inadequate power supply as some of the major challenges affecting the ease of doing business in the country.

He commended the Rivers Entrepreneurs and Investors Forum and the Rivers State Government for organizing the summit.

Also speaking, the President of the Rivers Entrepreneurs and Investors Forum, Mr. Ibifiri Bobmanuel, said the strength and potential of any economy lie in its private sector.

He explained that this understanding informed the forum’s decision to organize the seminar, aimed at resetting mindsets and exploring the vast economic opportunities available in Rivers State. Mr. Bobmanuel called on political leaders to close ranks, work together, and shun divisive tendencies, stressing that Rivers State can only achieve economic viability and prosperity through unity and collaboration.