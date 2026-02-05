RSG Counters Wike, Cites Ongoing Construction At Yakubu Gowon Stadium

The Rivers State Government has dismissed claims that it denied the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Rivers State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Desmond Akawor, access to the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, for the inauguration of the Rivers State Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

Both Wike and Akawor had alleged on Friday that the state government denied the group access to the stadium.

However, reacting to the allegation, the state government described it as false and misleading, explaining that the stadium is currently undergoing reconstruction and is unsafe for public use.

Speaking to journalists on Friday evening after an inspection of the facility, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo, said the allegation was unfounded.

“The Yakubu Gowon Stadium is presently under reconstruction and cannot be used by any group at this time,” Sirawoo said.

He explained that the level of work ongoing at the facility makes it unsafe for public gatherings and urged political actors to place the interest of the state above partisan considerations, adding that Governor Siminalayi Fubara remains committed to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Sports, who also serves as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Christopher Green, said his office did not receive any formal application for the use of the stadium.

“At no time did the Ministry of Sports receive a formal request for the use of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium,” Green said, describing the allegation as baseless.

Green further noted that the venue eventually used for the inauguration, the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, is also a Rivers State Government–owned facility.

The site engineer handling the project, Michael Ebitenye, who led officials on the inspection tour, warned that the stadium is currently in a delicate condition. “Any heavy human traffic could damage underground installations and pose serious safety risks,” he said, adding that the contractor, Monimichelle, would not allow the use of facilities under renovation for any event.