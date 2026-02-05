Women, Youths Return To The Creeks

By Ken Asinobi

…As HYPREP Achieves 76% Shoreline Cleanup

As the world marked World Wetlands Day, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) recorded major progress in Ogoniland, with women and youths returning to the creeks following improved environmental conditions driven by its mangrove restoration and shoreline cleanup programmes.

The Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, disclosed this while speaking to mark the World Wetlands Day celebration.

He said HYPREP has completed Phase One of the restoration of 560 hectares of oil-degraded mangroves and achieved over 76 per cent completion of Phase One of the Ogoni shoreline cleanup.

Professor Zabbey noted that post fish stock assessment reports from Bomu Creek show the return of fish species previously absent from the area, enabling local fisherfolk to record improved catches, while women and youths have resumed periwinkle harvesting, signalling the revival of livelihoods lost to years of pollution.

He explained that the mangrove restoration programme involves large-scale planting of five native species and is designed to mimic natural mangrove zonation, combining scientific best practices with strong health, safety and environmental standards, as well as community-led stewardship rooted in traditional knowledge.

According to him, the Ogoniland project goes beyond environmental remediation, restoring cultural heritage, strengthening climate resilience and renewing livelihoods, while calling for sustained partnerships and policy support to safeguard Nigeria’s wetlands.