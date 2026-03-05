Metro

JAMB Announces 2026 Direct Entry Registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced the commencement of the 2026 Direct Entry (DE) registration.

The education board announced the development in a statement posted on its official X account on Monday.

According to JAMB, the sale of application documents began on Monday, March 2, 2026, and will end on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

It urged prospective Direct Entry applicants that the registration service can only be accessed at its offices nationwide.

2026 Direct Entry Registration: This is to inform the prospective DE applicants that the sale of application documents has commenced today, Monday, 2nd March 2026, and will end by Saturday, 25th April 2026.

“Please note that this service can be accessed only at our offices nationwide,” JAMB wrote.

