NGO Confers Award Of Honour on HPM, Obio/Akpor LG, Amb Tamunoimama Woseley

A Port Harcourt-based non-governmental organization (NGO), the Coalition of Supporters of Democracy and Good Governance has conferred an award of excellent performance and proficiency in service on the head of Personnel Management, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Amb. Mrs. Tamunoimama Woseley.

The Head of Personnel Management of Obalga, Mrs. Woseley is said to have shown deep understanding of local government administration and demonstrated enviable maturity and integrity in handling the affairs of the council despite occasional changes in the political leadership of the council.

While bestowing the award on Mrs. Woseley, the leader of the coalition of Supporters of Democracy and Good Governance, Barr Gashon Bob-Achor described Amb. Mrs. Tamunoimama as a great amazon and a round peg in a round hole worthy of emulation.

According to him, the discovery of Mrs. Woseley and deployment as Head of Personnel Management of a metropolitan Obio/Akpor council is insightful and smacks of great wisdom.

Barr. Bob-Achor further described Amb. Mrs. Tamunoimama as a blessing to humanity, hence the reason for the honour.

“Indeed, the Obio/Akpor council HPM, Amb. Mrs. Tamunoimama Wosley is one in a million and cannot be appreciated enough” the NGO leader enthused.

In her response, the HPM, Amb. Mrs. Tamunoimama said she was overwhelmed by the honour and would not take it for granted.

She thanked the Coalition of Supporters of Democracy and Good Governance for their insight and the honour bestowed on her. She promised to continue to use her office and position to better the fortunes of the people of Obio/Akpor, Rivers State and humanity in general.