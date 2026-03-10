Leadership Development Center In Memory Of Late Albert Badey To Be Unveiled

A Leadership Development Center In Memory of one of the late Ogoni Leaders, Mr Albert Badey, is set to be unveiled, 32years after the Giokoo incident that claimed the life of some Ogoni Leaders.

The Center, which would be known as The Albert Badey Center for Development, (ABCD) would formally be unveiled as part of activities to mark his Post-hummous 90th Birthday Celebration, which is being planned by the family.

Mr Suage Badey, Son of the late Ogoni Leader, gave these details in Port Harcourt over the weekend, while briefing the Central Planning Committee of the planned event, added that “if my father were to be alive today, he would had been 90years this month”

“We will not grief forever, we will not mourn forever, we therefore want to build something in the society in his memory and honour” Suage declared, adding that late A.T. Badey, as his father was popularly called, was an active pro-development leader, who impacted Ogoniland selflessly.

Recall that Late Albert Badey, who was one of the Ogoni Leaders that lost their life in the gruesome incident at Giokoo during the Ogoni crisis in 1994, had served the state as a Permanent Secretary, as a Head of Service, as a Secretary to State Government, as a Commissioner, under various administrations and worked in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well.

He is credited for influencing a lot of projects to Ogoniland, including the citing of the first Rivers State Polytechnic in, at the defunct Regina Caeli Teachers Training College campus, which is now named Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori. The Central Planning Committee which is headed by a Retired Permanent Secretary in Rivers State, Mr John Nally, includes some prominent officials drawn across the state, who served alongside late Mr Badey, had already held it’s inaugural meeting in Port-Harcourt.