Rivers Elders Make Case For Senior Citizens Over Welfare Scheme

Elderly residents of Rivers State have appealed to Governor Siminalayi Joseph Fubara to establish a comprehensive welfare programme for senior citizens to help them cope with the challenges of old age.

In separate interviews in Port Harcourt, several elderly men and women said the state should introduce a Senior Citizens Welfare Scheme to support indigenous retirees and vulnerable older people.

They urged the governor to emulate neighbouring Abia State and the federal government, which recently introduced programmes aimed at improving the welfare of the elderly.

On February 15, 2026, Abia State Governor Alex Otti signed into law the Senior Citizens Welfare Bill 2025/2026, which provides monthly stipends, free medical care and other social benefits for citizens aged 60 and above.

The initiative, designed to reduce poverty and improve the quality of life of elderly residents, will be managed through a specialised Senior Citizens Centre.

At the national level, the federal government earlier introduced the Renewed Hope Initiatives Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS), a welfare programme for senior citizens across Nigeria.

Under the scheme, which operates in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, 250 elderly beneficiaries in each state receive a grant of ₦200,000, double the ₦100,000 provided in the previous year. The programme targets citizens aged 65 and above.

Some elderly residents in Rivers State said similar initiatives at the state level would give them a sense of belonging and help ease the financial burdens associated with retirement.

Mrs. Rosemary Emeka, a 67-year-old retired teacher, and her husband, Dr. Emeka Azubuike-Okey, who is 70, said the state government should enact legislation to establish the welfare programme and ensure its sustainability.

They criticised previous administrations at both the state and federal levels for failing to initiate such programmes and expressed hope that the current government would act before it is too late for many elderly citizens.

Mr. Joseph Agomuo, a 72-year-old farmer, also welcomed the idea of a welfare scheme, describing it as a commendable initiative, though long overdue.

He warned, however, that its implementation must be transparent and free from political manipulation.

Agomuo and the Emekas alleged irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries under the federal welfare scheme, claiming that some of the names submitted from local government areas were not genuine.

They advised that any programme introduced in Rivers State should be managed by individuals of proven integrity and should include free medical care and other essential social services for the elderly.

A human rights activist, Comrade Charles Jaja Mietamuno, also supported the call for the creation of a structured welfare programme for senior citizens in the state.

In a letter to Governor Fubara titled “Appeal for the Introduction of Welfare Support for Rivers Elderly Citizens,” Mietamuno said enrolling senior citizens into a welfare scheme would significantly improve their living conditions.

Mietamuno, who serves as the Lead Person of Human Rights Watch, noted that many elderly residents live in poverty and neglect despite years of service to society.

“Many of our senior citizens live in abject poverty and neglect after years of contributing to society,” he wrote.

“A structured social welfare programme will not only restore their dignity but also reflect your administration’s compassion and inclusive governance.”

He added that such social intervention would improve the wellbeing of elderly citizens and help build a more caring and equitable society. Some respondents also recommended that beneficiaries should be required to present valid identification to ensure that only genuine Rivers indigenes are enrolled in the programme, given the resources required to sustain it.