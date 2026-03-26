₦200 Million Of Hope: Chief Lesi Maol And The Dawn Of A New Economic Era In Ogoniland

By Jerry Needam

In every generation, destiny raises men who do not merely succeed for themselves but become instruments of transformation for their people. This Saturday, March 28, 2026, Ogoniland will witness one such defining moment as over 60 entrepreneurs will receive business support in a landmark ₦200 million empowerment initiative—an unprecedented intervention driven by Chief Lesi Maol, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Giolee Global Resources Limited and President of KAGOTE.

It is often said that “when the purpose of wealth is understood, it becomes a tool for service.” Chief Lesi Maol has demonstrated this truth with clarity and conviction. At a time when many hold tightly to resources, he has chosen to open his hands—lifting others, creating opportunities, and planting seeds of prosperity across Ogoniland.

This initiative is not a mere distribution of funds; it is a carefully structured programme rooted in vision and sustainability.

Numerous applicants—both Ogonis and non-Ogonis—indicated interest.

Through a rigorous process of screening, training, and mentorship, only the most prepared have emerged as beneficiaries. This speaks to a deeper philosophy: empowerment without preparation is waste, but empowerment with knowledge is transformation.

Indeed, as the wise saying goes, “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” Chief Maol has gone even further—he has provided both the fishing tools and the knowledge to use them effectively. The beneficiaries are not just recipients of funds; they are now custodians of opportunity and ambassadors of enterprise.

This ₦200 million intervention is more than financial support—it is a statement. A statement that Ogoni can rise by lifting one another. A statement that development is most meaningful when it begins at home. And a statement that true leadership is measured not by titles held, but by lives impacted.

In a society where many wait for government intervention, this initiative reminds us that “he who lights a lamp for others also brightens his own path.” Chief Lesi Maol has lit such a lamp—one that will illuminate businesses, families, and communities for years to come.

As Ogoniland gathers for this historic disbursement, it is important to recognize that this is not just an event—it is the beginning of a movement. A movement of self-reliance, collaboration, and economic awakening.

Chief Lesi Maol has not only given resources; he has restored hope. He has not only empowered individuals; he has strengthened a people. And in doing so, he has written his name boldly in the annals of community development.

History will remember this moment. And it will remember the man who made it possible.

Jerry Needam is a Journalist based in Port Harcourt, Rivers state