Ikwerre Council Pledges Support As Russian Firm Eyes Flour Mill Investment

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Ikwerre Local Government Council Chairman, Charles Wobodo, has assured investors of his administration’s readiness to partner with them to drive industrial growth and create jobs in the area.

Wobodo gave the assurance while receiving a delegation of prospective investors from a Russian company at his office in Isiokpo on Monday.

He stated that his administration is committed to creating an enabling environment for both local and foreign investors, adding that policies are already in place to ensure ease of doing business.

Wobodo said, “I want to thank them for coming to Ikwerre Local Government and for showing interest in developing the area by establishing a company to support our people.

From our side, we are ready to partner with them and agree on a suitable percentage as part of the partnership arrangement.

We are hopeful that, as agreed, the company will commence production and our people will benefit from employment opportunities.”

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, strengthen security, and support small and medium-scale enterprises.

The chairman expressed optimism about the proposed project, noting that it would create jobs for residents. He emphasized that youth empowerment through job creation remains a top priority of his administration.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and representative of the Russian company, Kelechi Nwagbagu, said their visit was to seek a partnership with the council to establish a flour mill in the area.

Nwagbagu said, “I am here to represent a Russian company interested in doing business with Ikwerre Local Government.

The investment involves establishing a flour mill under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement. We are encouraged by the chairman’s interest and commitment. He has assured us of his readiness to provide land, security, and other necessary support. We will report back to our Managing Director, and we expect that the agreement will be finalized soon. Once that is done, equipment will be brought in, and we hope production will commence within the next six months.”