Police Arrest Kidnap Suspect  In Port Harcourt

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old man, Otamini Prince, in connection with the alleged kidnapping and assault of a young woman in Port Harcourt.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Blessing Agabe, the 24-year-old victim, Miss Thomas Alice, reported on April 11 that she had been kidnapped on January 3 by a man she met online.

She stated that she was lured to Igwuruta and later taken by the suspect’s accomplices to a bush in Ulakwo in Etche Local Government Area, where she was assaulted and robbed of her valuables before being released.

The Police Command, leveraging technology-driven strategies, traced and arrested the suspect, who reportedly confessed to the crime. An iPhone, a wig believed to belong to the victim, and other valuables were recovered.

The command added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang, after which the suspect will be charged in court. The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju has advised women and job seekers to exercise extreme caution when interacting with individuals they meet online and to avoid meeting strangers in isolated or unfamiliar locations.