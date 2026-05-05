25-Year-Old Son Of Ex-Senate President Clinches APC Consensus Ticket

A 25-year-old aspirant, Chisom Anyim Pius, has emerged as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ivo State Constituency seat in Ebonyi State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Chisom, son of former Senate President and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, was unanimously adopted by party stakeholders in Ivo Local Government Area during a meeting held on Saturday in Isiaka, the council headquarters.

The meeting, presided over by the Ivo LGA Chairman, Emmanuel Ajah, saw all aspirants step down and endorse his candidacy, pledging to work for his victory in the polls.

Chisom, who had earlier purchased the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the APC secretariat, is expected to succeed the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Onyebuchi Ogbadu, whose tenure ends in 2027.

Speaking after his adoption, the young politician credited Governor Francis Nwifuru for inspiring his decision to contest.

“His Excellency the Governor has created an environment where the youths feel welcomed, where they can thrive, and where their voices matter.

That alone gave me major motivation to come out and serve as a beacon of hope to the people of Ivo and the youths of the state,” he said.

Responding to concerns about his age, Chisom dismissed criticisms and emphasised his readiness to serve.

“A lot of people are saying that I am too young, but never in history has there been anyone too young to lead. I am here to serve, not to obtain power.

I am here to serve my people and give them the life they deserve — shelter, food, comfort — and make them feel safe enough to sleep without fear,” he stated.

He added that his ambition is to build on the legacies of past leaders from the area, including that of his father, while focusing on improving the welfare and security of his constituents. The emergence of Chisom signals a generational shift within the APC in Ebonyi, as the party positions itself for the 2027 elections.