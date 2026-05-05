Rivers 2027: Politicians Break The Silence As Godfather’s Grip Loosens

By Polycarp Nwaeke

For months, political activities in Rivers State have been muted, weighed down by what many describe as one man’s hold on power. Commentators say aspirants have been reluctant to declare their ambitions, choosing instead to wait for a signal from the so-called godfather before stepping into the open.

That perception appears to be changing. In recent weeks, Rivers politicians have begun to emerge in numbers, openly signaling their intention to contest in the 2027 general elections.

The shift was made clear when Tonye Cole, business mogul and former governorship aspirant, publicly declared his ambition. He has since purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as he prepares for another shot at the Rivers Government House.

In a parallel move, a group of supporters led by House of Representatives member, Awaji Abiante stormed Abuja few days ago to collect the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the incumbent governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to contest under the APC banner. The gesture suggests an attempt to align Fubara’s political future with the ruling party at the center.

Also in the mix is Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and representative of Obio Akpor Federal Constituency II. Chinda is being widely mentioned as a possible contender for the governorship on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Sources claim he has been anointed and endorsed by the same political godfather who once dictated the state’s power structure.

Beyond Chinda, other notable figures are being floated as potential aspirants in the gubernatorial race, signaling that the field may become crowded in the coming months.

The senatorial contest is also heating up. Felix Obuah, former Rivers State PDP chairman and ex-Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), has declared his ambition for the Rivers West Senatorial District seat in 2027. Like Cole, he has already secured the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

Senator Allwell Onyesoh, a prominent Etche politician and the current occupant of the Rivers East Senatorial seat, is also being considered a likely contender in the unfolding senatorial race. Former lawmaker Olaka Nwogu’s name is equally being mentioned among possible candidates.

A common thread among the mentioned senatorial aspirants is their close political alignment with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whose influence continues to shape Rivers politics despite holding a federal portfolio.

The sudden flurry of declarations marks a break from the prolonged political lull that has defined the state since the 2023 elections. Analysts attribute the change to shifting alliances and the growing sense that the godfather’s grip on candidate selection is no longer absolute. With more aspirants expected to join the race in the coming months, Rivers State appears set for a tense and highly competitive 2027 election cycle, one that could redefine power relations in the state.