Uncategorized

S’East NDC Welcomes Obi, Eyes Stronger Future

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 day ago
0 1 minute read

The South East leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has formally welcomed former Anambra State Governor, Peter Gregory Obi, into the party, describing his entry as a major step toward strengthening unity and political relevance in the region.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Enugu, the party’s Zonal Vice Chairman, Teddy Obey, said Obi’s decision to join the NDC signals a positive shift toward inclusive governance and broader democratic participation.

“We welcome Mr. Peter Obi into our fold and believe his experience in governance and public service will contribute meaningfully to the growth of the party and the nation at large,” Obey stated.

He noted that the NDC remains committed to building a political platform that accommodates diverse views, strengthens accountability, and fosters unity among stakeholders across the South East and beyond.

According to him, the party is focused on providing an enabling environment for collaboration, internal democracy, and active participation of all members, regardless of their political background.

Obey expressed confidence that Obi’s membership would not only strengthen the voice of the South East in national  politics but also deepen policy engagement and citizen participation on critical issues.

He added that the development would enhance dialogue on development, equity, and good governance, while positioning the party for greater impact ahead of future political engagements.

Reaffirming the party’s direction, the zonal leadership pledged to continue pursuing constructive political engagement in the region, stressing that the NDC would move forward “in unity and purpose, always forward.”

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 day ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Etche Council Chairman Promises Completion Of Ongoing Projects Within One Year

1 day ago

RSG Shuts Down School After Toddler’s Tragic Death In Eligbolo

2 weeks ago

Adeleye alade Assumes Office As NLNG’s MD/CEO

4 weeks ago

Elele-Umudioga- Egbeda – Ubimini-Ikiri-Omoku Road To Be Commissioned, May 2026 – Gov Fubara

March 24, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Back to top button