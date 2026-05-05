S’East NDC Welcomes Obi, Eyes Stronger Future

The South East leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has formally welcomed former Anambra State Governor, Peter Gregory Obi, into the party, describing his entry as a major step toward strengthening unity and political relevance in the region.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Enugu, the party’s Zonal Vice Chairman, Teddy Obey, said Obi’s decision to join the NDC signals a positive shift toward inclusive governance and broader democratic participation.

“We welcome Mr. Peter Obi into our fold and believe his experience in governance and public service will contribute meaningfully to the growth of the party and the nation at large,” Obey stated.

He noted that the NDC remains committed to building a political platform that accommodates diverse views, strengthens accountability, and fosters unity among stakeholders across the South East and beyond.

According to him, the party is focused on providing an enabling environment for collaboration, internal democracy, and active participation of all members, regardless of their political background.

Obey expressed confidence that Obi’s membership would not only strengthen the voice of the South East in national politics but also deepen policy engagement and citizen participation on critical issues.

He added that the development would enhance dialogue on development, equity, and good governance, while positioning the party for greater impact ahead of future political engagements.

Reaffirming the party’s direction, the zonal leadership pledged to continue pursuing constructive political engagement in the region, stressing that the NDC would move forward “in unity and purpose, always forward.”