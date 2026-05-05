Etche Council Chairman Promises Completion Of Ongoing Projects Within One Year

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Chima Boniface Njoku, has assured that all ongoing projects within the council premises will be completed before the end of his first year in office.

Njoku made this known when a delegation of the National Council for Public Analysts, led by Nze O. Nze, paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Okehi.

He listed the projects to include a new chairman’s office and lodge, a corps members’ lodge and security building, twin restaurants, a shopping complex, a pharmacy, and the ongoing landscaping of the council secretariat.

The chairman also disclosed plans to commence the construction of a new legislative complex.

Speaking on the projects, Njoku said: “We don’t have what is called a corps members’ lodge in Etche Local Government Area.

I started the foundation for one, and it also serves as a security base. It is almost 80 percent completed.

We also don’t have a pharmacy in the entire Etche Local Government, which is why I decided to build one. It will generate employment for those who studied pharmacy.

“In Okehi, there was no standard restaurant, which is why I built the structure called ‘Okashi Ala’.

It is already 100 percent completed and awaiting commissioning. The landscaping of the council secretariat is also ongoing.”

Njoku stated that efforts are being intensified to address development challenges and transform the area.

He further assured that the council would be reconnected to a reliable power source through Aba Power to ensure steady electricity supply, which he said would drive industrialisation and attract investors.

He added:

“Next week, we are going to begin work on the Etche 8th Assembly legislative offices and their chamber. The design will be ready shortly, and I intend to separate it from the main building. “The power supply from the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) has not been encouraging in Etche. I held a series of meetings with Aba Power, and they agreed to give us access to their supply. That is the steady light we are currently enjoying.”