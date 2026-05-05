Eze Ekpeye Logbo Celebrates Four Years On Throne

By Margret Ikiriko

Eze Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo, Eze Ekpeye Logbo III has marked his four years anniversary on the throne.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, May2 2026 at his palace in Ahoada East local government area of Rivers State, Eze Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo, disclosed that this year’s event was unique because he survived a grave attack last year.

If not for the intervention of God, he joyfully said, “I wouldn’t have been among the living to mark this coronation anniversary” and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to God for His mercy.

The Monarch said he would remain eternally grateful to God for the huge success recorded in Ekpeye ethnic nation within his four years on the throne.

According to the royal father, his vision hinged on the dreams of the founding fathers which is to foster unity, promote peace and harmony that has yield development in Ekpeye land.

He urged the youths of Ekpeye not to indulge in any acts that will disrupt the prevailing peace among the people or threaten economic activities in the area. He prayed God to continue to give him wisdom and enablement to lead his people.

The event witnessed dignitaries from all walks of life while the high point of the event was the installation of 59 chiefs and the inauguration of the Traditional Rulers Council