Rivers ADC Takes Protest To INEC Office

By Polycarp Nwaeke

Members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State on Wednesday April 29 staged a peaceful protest at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Port Harcourt, demanding the immediate recognition of the party’s national leadership led by Senator David Mark.

The protesters, led by the outgoing state chairman of the party, Leader Sampson, accused INEC of undermining democratic principles through its actions.

Addressing journalists during the protest, Sampson said the party had submitted a letter to the commission expressing its displeasure.

“What INEC is doing is killing democracy in Nigeria. We are insisting that the INEC national chairman must resign because he has constituted himself as an appendage of the All Progressives Congress (APC), thereby aiding the government in power,” he said.

Sampson further warned that the ADC would sustain its agitation until its demands are met, including the reinstatement of its leaders.

“If INEC fails to do the necessary thing, we will continue our peaceful protest and put pressure on the commission at all levels until the right thing is done.

If INEC is compromised at this early stage, it means there will be no credibility in the 2027 general elections,” he added.

Also speaking, the incoming state chairman of the party, Chukwudi Dimkpa, said the ADC is determined to reposition itself and reclaim political relevance in Rivers State.

He called on party members and residents to remain resolute, declaring that the era of intimidation was over.

“We are hungry, angry and tired. We will take Rivers State back, and nobody will intimidate us,” Dimkpa said. Meanwhile, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Rivers State, Angela Egbadoge, who received the protest letter on behalf of the commission, assured the demonstrators that their concerns would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.