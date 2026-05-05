Oginigba Paramount Ruler, HRH G.B. Odum Appoints New CDC Members

The paramount ruler/ Nyenwe-Eli of Oginigba Kingdom, HRH King Amb. Dr G.B. Odum, with his Eze-in-Council, Chiefs and Elders of Oginigba Kingdom on 1st May, 2026 appointed distinguished Oginigba indigenes as executives and members of Oginigba Community Development Committee (CDC) from the three Oginigba villages that make up Oginigba Kingdom to manage the affairs of the Oginigba Community Development Committee.

Immediately after the appointment, the CDC members were sworn into office by the Palace Council and Legal Adviser to the Oginigba Community Development Committee, Chief Barr. Uche Ekpo.

In his remarks, the paramount ruler/Nyenwe-Eli of Oginigba kingdom, HRH King Amb. Dr G.B. Odum admonished the newly appointed CDC members, to be of good conduct and avoid issues that will bring the community into disrepute, adding that they should always maintain peace and recourse to dialogue whenever there is any dispute or disagreement among members in the community.

Ogonigba CDC Chairman (m), Flanked by Chief Barr. Uche Ekpo and Chief Engr. Kelvin Odum

Eze Odum further said that Oginigba is blessed with multinational companies which can only benefit the people if they are united, adding that it is expected that the newly appointed CDC members should show enough maturity in piloting the affairs of the community to the benefit of the people.

On his part, the newly appointed Chairman of Oginigba, CDC, Chief Maxwell Nyesom Dike promised to live up to expectation by ensuring that his tenure as CDC Chairman is one of the best Oginigba has ever had.

Chief Dike also stressed that he would ensure that he attracts developments to the community through harmonious relationship with the operating multinationals in their domain.

The CDC Chairman further advised the people of Oginigba especially the youths to shun actions that would be disruptive to peace and development, appealing to all and sundry to join hands to move the community forward rather than dividing the community into factions that lead to nothing but backwardness.

The newly appointed Oginigba Community Development Committee include:

Chief Maxwel Nyesom Dike (chairman)

Chief Hon. John Amadi (vice-chairman)

Engr. Stephen Johnson Echeonwu (secretary)

Chief Dr. Kelvin Ndamati Odum (assistant secretary)

Chief Emmanuel Bogbum Amadi (treasurer)

Engineer Kenneth Amadi (PRO)

Chief Kingsley Weli (provost)

Chiza Ariolu (member)

Nkemdirim Ezeeli (member)

Emmanuel Chituga Asonye (member)

Uzuamaka Chinda (member)

ThankGod Chimenem Wogu (member)

Chief Barrister Uche Ekpo (legal adviser)