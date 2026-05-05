Police Arrest ASP Nuhu Usman Over Killing Of Delta Youth

By Hopejane Uzor

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a senior officer, Nuhu Usman, over the fatal shooting of a young man, Mene Ogidi, in Delta State.

The incident, which occurred on April 26, 2026, in Effurun, near Sapele, has sparked outrage across the country following the circulation of a viral video showing the victim’s final moments.

Eyewitness accounts and video evidence indicate that Ogidi, said to be in his late twenties, had been arrested by police officers over a parcel suspected to contain a firearm. However, the deceased reportedly denied knowledge of the contents and pleaded for his life.

In the widely shared footage, Ogidi was seen restrained on the ground while begging the officers when ASP Usman allegedly shot him at close range.

Reacting to the development, the Delta State Police Command condemned the act, describing it as an apparent case of extrajudicial killing. The command confirmed that the officer involved has been taken into custody and transferred to Abuja for further investigation.

In a statement, the police authorities assured the public that the matter would be handled with transparency and that justice would be served.

“The conduct of the officer is unacceptable and does not reflect the values and rules of engagement of the Force,” the statement read, adding that disciplinary procedures and possible criminal prosecution have commenced.

The killing has triggered widespread condemnation from civil society groups and members of the public, many of whom have called for swift justice and renewed reforms within the police.

Ogidi, described by friends as a delivery worker and aspiring musician, was said to be the sole breadwinner of his family. His death has left relatives and residents in shock, with demands for accountability growing louder.

Human rights organisations have since weighed in on the incident, calling for an independent and thorough investigation. Several advocacy groups warned that failure to prosecute the officer would further erode public trust in law enforcement.

A coalition of civil society organisations described the killing as “a grim reminder of persistent abuses within the system,” urging the authorities to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done.

Residents of Effurun and nearby communities staged peaceful protests, demanding justice for Ogidi and an end to police brutality. Protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Justice for Mene” and “End Extrajudicial Killings.”

Sources within the Force indicated that the case has been escalated to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja, where senior officers are expected to review evidence, including the viral video and eyewitness testimonies.

The Inspector-General of Police has also reportedly ordered a full-scale investigation, emphasizing zero tolerance for misconduct and abuse of power within the Force.

The family of the deceased has called for justice, insisting that Ogidi was innocent and did not deserve to die in such circumstances. A relative who spoke to journalists said the family is seeking legal redress and has demanded that the officer be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“We want justice for our son. He was not a criminal. Even if he was under suspicion, he should have been taken to court, not killed,” the family member said.

Security analysts say the incident has once again brought to the fore concerns about the use of excessive force by security operatives in Nigeria. They stressed the need for improved training, accountability mechanisms, and strict enforcement of rules of engagement.

Legal experts also noted that shooting a restrained suspect violates both national laws and international human rights standards.

As investigations continue, the Nigeria Police Force has reiterated its commitment to justice, assuring Nigerians that any officer found guilty will face the full weight of the law. The outcome of the case is expected to be closely watched, as citizens and advocacy groups continue to demand concrete action against police brutality and systemic reform within the Force.