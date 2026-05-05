Group Backs Uchendu For Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency

By Joe Kalu

A socio-political group under the aiges of New Nigeria Advocacy Good Governance (NNAGG), Rivers State chapter has thrown its weight behind Hon Arthur Uchendu to represent the people of Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency in the Lower Chamber.

They said Hon Uchendu has all it takes to give his people quality representation.

They added that the aspirant is not only a qualified Emohua son to occupy the seat but going by their unwritten agreement of rotation between the two clans of Ikwerre and Emohua, Hon Uchendu is the right person.

The aspirant, the statement noted, is coming prepared with five point agenda to make a difference which includes: Empowerment

*Identifying and fixing of all community roads; Investment in the People’s future; welfare of the people, and visible representation of the people with a strong voice in the Green chamber.

According to the statement, Hon Uchendu has promised to carry everybody along in the scheme of things including non-indigenes in their midst.

It added that the aspirant has promised to ensure a quarterly town hall meeting with his constituents in order to be acquainted with their needs for priority attention unlike what they are presently experiencing where the people are forced with anything.

Hon Fatima Adamu disclosed that the aspirant has equally promised to give details of his campaign manifesto at the appropriate time during his door-to-door campaign where CDC members of the communities will get involved to ensure that no community is left behind. The campaign group also promised to monitor the aspirant to ensure its goal of good governance.