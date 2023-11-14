International Ministerial Congress Of Church Of God (Seventh Day) Begins In Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has become a focal point for a global spiritual gathering for the International Ministerial Congress of the Church of God (Seventh Day), which started on Mondaym November 13 to Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Announcing the event in a globally televised broadcast, the International Director of the Church of God (Seventh Day), Pastor John Kassek, emphasized the significance of the Congress.

He said the quadrennial meeting which has as it’s theme, ‘Equipped for the Global Mission’, could not hold for the past seven years due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The acclaimed author and Pastor of the Church of God (Seventh Day) in Western Australia, urged leaders from the church worldwide to come together, and foster worship, fellowship, as well as address the business of the church.

He disclosed that the Congress would review the church’s global progress, commission new leadership, and pass proposals enhancing the church’s effectiveness.

Pastor Kassek outlined a vision for a global federation of the Churches of God (Seventh Day) with a view to strengthening communication and collaboration.

With representation from 75 countries and 15 others seeking membership, Kassek said the Congress has evolved since its inception in 1978, adding that Its focus extends beyond doctrinal unity to global evangelism, theological training for pastors, and missionary support.

Kassek who authored the award-winning book, ‘Hope of the Resurrection’, urged members to join in prayer for the safety and blessing of delegates who are already in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Nigeria.

He emphasized the need for the Holy Spirit’s guidance throughout the Congress, envisioning it as a milestone in building the body of Christ.

As Rivers people welcome this significant spiritual event, the International Ministerial Congress reaffirms its commitment to unity, faith, and the mission of sharing the good news globally.

“The Church of God (Seventh Day), incorporated in Nigeria, National Conference with headquarters in Denver, Colorado USA, since its inception, is granted a hosting right to host the International Ministerial Conference (IMC) from 13th to 18th day of November, 2023 a right for the first time ever is given to Africa with Nigeria being the first country and Rivers State, Port Harcourt, the capital hosting”, Bro. Felix Amaechi Obuah, Steering Committee Chairman disclosed.

The epoch making event which is holding at the Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Center, according to Bro. Obuah, has delegates from over 75 countries converging in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.