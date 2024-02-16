Bro. Felix Obuah Awards Scholarship To 100 UNIPORT Students

The University of Port Harcourt was abuzz with excitement last weekend as renowned philanthropist, esteemed politician, and advocate for youth empowerment, Bro. Felix Obuah, announced scholarship programme that would benefit 100 students studying at the University of Port Harcourt.

Bro. Felix Obuah who announced that the Scholarship Scheme would take immediate effect, said it would not only cover the students’ school charges but also provides accompanying stipends.

The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State noted that this comprehensive support is aimed to alleviate the financial burden on the recipients, enabling them to focus on their studies.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Owunari Abraham Georgewill, received this news with immense joy and expressed profound appreciation to Bro. Obuah.

Prof Georgewill commended him for his benevolent gesture and called upon other public-spirited individuals from all walks of life to follow suit.

In an official statement released by the Vice-Chancellor, he emphasized that these scholarships were designed to enhance academic performance among the students.

He revealed, “We held productive discussions with Bro. Felix Obuah regarding collaboration between the University and the scholarship scheme.

“To the glory of God, we are delighted to announce that Bro. Felix Obuah has established a scholarship program for 100 students at the University of Port Harcourt.

The beneficiaries of this scheme will have their school charges covered along with annual stipends, commencing immediately.”

The Vice-Chancellor expressed gratitude to the University’s strategic partners for their generous contributions and urged other philanthropic individuals to emulate this noble initiative.

Undeniably, the economic conditions in Nigeria have rendered it challenging for many parents to afford their children’s education up to the university level.

Even those whose children are already enrolled in tertiary institutions struggle to meet the financial obligations placed upon them.

In light of these circumstances, the proactive, visionary, and student-friendly Vice-Chancellor, Prof Owunari Abraham Georgewill, passionately appeals to influential individuals in the society to collaborate with the University and urgently establish scholarship programs for deserving students.

He believes that such initiatives will be a testament to their commitment to social progress and make a significant impact on the students’ lives.