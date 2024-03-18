Pidomson Celebrates Dr. Nwielaghi At 60, Applauds Impact On HYPREP

As the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Dr. Mike Nwielaghi prepares to mark his 60th birthday anniversary on Sunday, March 17, 2024, accolades are pouring in from all corners.

Leading the chorus of praises, a seasoned associate of Dr. Nwielaghi and former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Gabriel Pidomson described the celebrant as a beacon of trustworthiness and reliability which began long before his stewardship at HYPREP.

Recounting their longstanding acquaintance, Dr. Pidomson reminisces, “One thing I know about him is he is a man of impeccable character. I’ve worked with him for some years now, at least I have known him since 2007.”

This affiliation burgeoned during Dr. Pidomson’s tenure as the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, where their paths intertwined through a common purpose: the commission entrusted with shaping the environmental landscape.

“He’s somebody that stands by his word,” Dr. Pidomson affirms, underscoring Dr. Nwielaghi’s steadfast commitment to his promises.

“When he gives his words, he stands by it no matter how long it takes.

It may take long for him to execute what he says he would do, but eventually, he will complete it.”

In a realm fraught with fleeting alliances and ephemeral pledges, Dr. Nwielaghi’s unwavering resolve serves as a lodestar, guiding him through the labyrinth of challenges.

However, it is not merely his personal virtues that distinguish Dr. Nwielaghi’s tenure at HYPREP. Rather, it is the transformative impact he has wielded as the custodian of its Board of Trustees.

Dr. Pidomson is effusive in his appraisal, asserting, “Yes, yes. He has added tremendous value to the project.”

Beneath Dr. Nwielaghi’s stewardship, HYPREP metamorphosed from a bureaucratic entity into an agile force, propelled by his indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication to the Ogoni cause.

“Apart from his personality that he used to get things done and move in HYPREP,” Dr. Pidomson continues, “he has shown that he is a person that can cooperate with people in trying to drive the Ogoni cause in HYPREP.”

Dr. Nwielaghi’s tenure epitomizes synergy and collaboration, as he orchestrates a harmonious symphony of efforts towards a singular goal: the remediation and restoration of the Ogoni environment.

As Dr. Mike Nwielaghi prepares to commemorate six decades of a life dedicated to service and stewardship, his legacy looms large, a testament to the enduring power of integrity and commitment.

In the annals of environmental governance, his name shall reverberate as a paragon of virtue, inspiring generations to come to emulate his unwavering resolve and unyielding dedication to the greater good.