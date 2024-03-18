Mike Baah Celebrates Bosom Friend, Mike Nwielaghi At 60

In anticipation of the forthcoming 60th birthday celebration of the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Dr. Mike Nwielaghi on Sunday, March 17, 2024, one of his cherished friends, QSB Chief Mike Baah, has taken a moment to extend warm regards to him.

Reflecting on their enduring friendship which has spanned over two decades, Chief Baah, a Quantity Surveyor and Board member at the Rivers State Housing and Property Development Authority, expressed heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Nwielaghi, warmly welcoming him to the esteemed realm of “Gbo kabara” as he enters his sixth decade, explaining that Gbo Kabara represents the coming of age in Ogoni.

Acknowledging their seamless camaraderie devoid of discord, Chief Baah emphasized the mutual respect shared between himself and Dr. Nwielaghi.

“As a friend and senior boy for that matter, we respect ourselves accordingly,” Chief Baah affirmed, highlighting Dr. Nwielaghi’s amiable demeanor.

He lauded Dr. Nwielaghi’s exemplary leadership at HYPREP, commending his proactive approach in steering the organization through challenges and instilling a renewed sense of purpose.

Baah noted that the celebrant and his long-time friend has given HYPREP a new and purposeful approach, even as he expressed satisfaction with Dr. Nwielaghi’s contributions to the project.

Urging continued support for Dr. Nwielaghi’s endeavors, Chief Baah underscored the value he has added to HYPREP, urging stakeholders to recognize and appreciate his efforts.

“Anybody who knows him and what is going on there now will not regret his being appointed the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of HYPREP,” Chief Baah affirmed.

In closing, Chief Baah offered words of wisdom to both the Ogoni community and Dr. Nwielaghi himself, stating, “My advice for Nwielaghi is very simple.

He should continue in the way and manner he’s doing. He should remain himself, no matter where he finds himself.”