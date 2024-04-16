Ubima Community Wears New Look Ahead Of Omehia’s Mother’s Burial

Preparations for the burial of Ezinne Cecilia Wahia Omehia, the late mother of former Rivers State governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, are in full swing. The burial is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Accordingly, Ubima community has undergone a remarkable transformation as it eagerly awaits the arrival of visitors from across the country and beyond, who are coming to pay their final respect to the revered nonagenarian.

In addition, the Omehia’s residence and neighbourhood have undergone significant renovations in preparation for this grand event.

To ensure a dignified and fitting burial, a Steering Committee has been constituted, with Barrister Emma Okah, former Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, serving as the Chairman.

Barth Emuekpere has been appointed as the Chairman of the Publicity/Media Committee, while Hon. Bishop Nwoziri, Dr. Richard Ogunka, and Dennis Amadi will oversee the Security/Traffic, Protocol, and Venue Committees, respectively.

Hon. Chris Orji has been entrusted with the responsibility of chairing the Entertainment Sub-ommittee, and Hon. Isaac Okemini will lead the Finance Subcommittee. The Sub-committees have been expanded to include professionals from various fields of endeavour.

During a brief meeting with the members of the burial committee at his residence in Ubima, Sir Omehia urged them to exert their utmost efforts in organizing a dignified burial ceremony for his late mother.

Sources close to the family told National Network that Ma Omehia, known for her grace and wisdom, peacefully passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love and resilience. She was not only a beloved mother but also a source of inspiration and strength.

The late nonagenarian, a revered matriarch, was known for her gentle demeanor and unwavering support for her son’s political career. Her passing has created a void in the hearts of those who knew her, as she was widely regarded as a pillar of strength and wisdom in her community.