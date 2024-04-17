Police of The Year Award: Rivers Command Rated Best As CP Disu Tops List

Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu of the Rivers State Command won the Command Commissioner of Police of the Year at the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation Ceremony which held at the Congress Hall of prestigious Transcorp Hilton Abuja last Monday night.

The Special Guest of Honour, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ably represented by Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Service Chiefs, Heads of Sister services like Custom, Immigration, DSS, EFCC and the members of the National Assembly, the Minister of Police Affairs, the Chairman Police Service Commission, Retired IGPs, Retired DIGs and the families of awardees.

Speaking at the event, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun said the award demonstrated the meritorious, guided principles that should shape everyday of personnel actions and decisions.

He said recognition was given to disciplined officers who diligently carried out investigations and prosecutions, whose meticulous attention to detail and unwavering pursuit of justice in our criminal justice system.

“Their efforts have brought offenders to justice, delivered closure to victims and reinforce the rule of law, transforming justice from a mere concept into tangible reality for all. It will also be presented in 16 categories, including Cybercrime Buster, CP of the Year, community policing, investigator gallantry and integrity, among others.

“As part of this commitment, the force remains vigilant in sanctioning those who have acted unprofessionally or in violation of the code of conduct in the course of their duties. The Awards Night serves not only as a platform for celebration but also as a reminder of the importance of accountability and responsibility within law enforcement.”he said.

A post humou Award Memorial recognition was given to the families of late Bako Angbashim and six others.

Aside Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu other winners of the award include

CSP Odeyeyiwa Oladimeji – Winner Crime Buster of the Year Grade III Alabi Kayode – Traffic Warden of the Year Corporal Abbey Yetumde – Police Sportman oF the Year CP Muhammed Usaini Gumei – Community Policing Advocate of the Year Police SP Haruna Abdullahi (Kano State PPRO) – Police Public Relation Officer of the Year ACP Dere Yusuf Olalekan (Medical Officer Ondo State Command) – Police Medical Personnel of the Year ASP Nnamdi Egbunike – Cyber Crime Buster oF the Year SP Kasumu Rilwan Oluropo – Investigator of the Year Inspector Onyia Everistus (SCID, Enigi Command) – Detective of the Year Patrol Team From 40 PMF (Taraba Command) – Patrol Team of the Year CSP Shaba Aliyu – Divisional Police Officer of the Year DPO ACP Muhammad Z Musa – Area commander of the Year ASP Madaki Wisdom Emmanuel – Police Lega Officer of the Year SP Elaigwu Augustine (Commander, Comter-Imsyrgency/Joint Operation FOB, Aguata Anambra command – Award For Gallantry

Also Inspector General of Police Recognition Awards was presented to CP Benneth Igwe of FCT Command, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, CP Delta State, DSP Isaac Solomon Iko Ojo, Men of of Adamawa State Command, All the SPECIAL Squad 1 Lagos State Command, ASP Iro Shuaibu, Inspec. Atagbede Eneojo, and ASP Godwin Hosea.