Security Operatives Whisk Away Egberipapa, Kill Aides

The Governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement in Rivers State, Sobomabo Jackrich, during the 2023 General elections has bteen arrested.

Jackrich, an ex-Niger Delta agitator, was reportedly arrested by men dressed in military camouflage, from his residence in Usokun in Degema Local Government Area of the state.

According to inside sources the arrest allegedly conducted in a commando fashion took place around 2am on Monday, resulted in the death of two of his aides.

George Zua, an aide to Jackrich, said the operation which began at about 2am Monday lasted for over eight hours.

He further revealed that corpses of the two aides identified as Diamond Tamunoiminabo and Sincere jackrich, who were allegedly killed during the operation were taken away by the unknown assailants.

His followers had previously claimed that the ex-Agitator and politician was abducted by men dressed in military attire.

Meanwhile, the Niger Delta Liberation Force (NDLF) in a press conference on Monday, called for the release of High-Chief Amb. Sobomabo Jackrich “Egberipapa,” a Niger Delta rights activist and leader of the NDLF.

The NDLF in the statement signed by Niger Delta activist, Amb. I. E. Kelly Rufus George called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with the governors and leaders of the Niger Delta region, to intervene and secure Amb. Egberipapa’s safe release.

The statement also urged the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector General of Police to take immediate action.

The NDLF emphasized Amb. Egberipapa’s role in promoting peace and development in the Niger Delta region and appealed to President Tinubu to personally intervene and question the military’s drastic measures.

Reacting to the incident, the Rivers State Police Command has refuted this claim of a possible kidnap.

Speaking on the attack, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, said, “He was not kidnapped but arrested by security personnel, though not by the police.”

She did not, however, specify which security agency apprehended him or if any casualties occurred during the operation.