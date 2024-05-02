Opobo Council Of Chiefs Appoint Alabo Edwin Adonye Cockeye-Brown As Vice Chairman

The Opobo Council of Chiefs has announced the appointment of Alabo Edwin Adonye Cockeye-Brown as its Vice Chairman.

The decision was reached during a recent meeting held in Opobo Town, headquarters of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the council, Alabo Godwin Bupo who spoke to our reporter in Port Harcourt on Friday while commenting on the 82nd birthday anniversary of King (Dr) Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V, Treaty King, Natural Ruler and Amanyanabo of ancient Opobo Kingdom, said the council has ratified Cockeye-Brown’s appointment as Vice-Chairman.

Alabo Cockeye-Brown, who is the Head of the Cockeye-Brown War Canoe House of Opobo Kingdom, has long been recognized for his contributions to the community. He is also the Chairman of Opobo Elder Statesmen-4-Sm, an influential advocacy group that campaigns for good governance and supports the administration of Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

The appointment of Alabo Cockeye-Brown as the Vice Chairman of the Opobo Council of Chiefs comes as no surprise, given his extensive experience and dedication to the welfare of Opobo Kingdom.

His leadership within the Cockeye-Brown War Canoe House and Opobo Elder Statesmen-4-Sm has garnered him immense respect and admiration among the people.

When reached on phone, Alabo Cockeye-Brown told our reporter that he has since accepted the appointment and expressed his gratitude to the King and Council of Chiefs, vowing to work tirelessly for the progress and prosperity of Opobo Kingdom.

He emphasized his commitment to upholding the traditions and values of the kingdom while actively promoting the interests of the community.