King Jaja To Confer On Gov Fubara,  Deputy With Highest Honours In Opobo Kingdom

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, has described King Dandeson Douglas Jaja as a great and humble King who has continued to be a light to the Kingdom of Opobo and Rivers State.

Prof Odu stated this during a Thanksgiving Service to mark the Monarch’s 82nd Birthday at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Opobo Town on Sunday 28th April 2024.

The Deputy Governor, wished him God’s Grace and innumerable blessings, stressing that his reign shall be long in good health.

In his testimony, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, who disclosed that he was nothing without God, said his life has been God’s Gift and Grace all these years, stressing that it is the Grace of God that has brought him this far.

The king seized the moment to announce the conferment of the King Jaja Manila Tree Award, which is the highest honour in Opobo Kingdomon the State Chief Executive, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and the BALOLO of Opobo Award on Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, the Deputy Governor on a date to be announced later.

In his Sermon, drawn from Psalm 122: 6,7,8, Ven. Emanuel Nwuju, the Vicar of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town, who spoke on the theme “Good Gifts Comes from God” said God has given us everything we enjoy in life, adding that whatever you are today is a gift from God.