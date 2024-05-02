Okrika Anglican Diocese Unveils Theme For Thursday 7th Synod 

The Okrika Diocese of the Anglican Communion has declared the commencement of its 3rd session of the 7th Synod, scheduled from Thursday, May 2, 2024, to Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Addressing a press conference at Holy Trinity Church, Okuruama, Port Harcourt on Friday, Bishop of the diocese, Rt. Rev Enoch Atuboyedia JP emphasized the significance of the Synod as the highest policy-making body within the diocese, consisting of three vital houses: the House of Bishop, the House of Clergy, and the House of Laity.

Accompanied by senior clergy members, the Bishop announced that more than 250 delegates are slated to attend the upcoming Synod at St. James Anglican Church in Ogoloma, Okrika Local Government Area.

Under the theme ‘I See Grace,’ drawn from Isaiah 30:18, Bishop Atuboyedia highlighted the enduring grace of God in sustaining Nigeria amidst its challenges and emphasized a special message for political leadership, particularly in Rivers State, to be revealed during the Synod.

While reflecting on the theme, Bishop Atuboyedia expounded on the multifaceted nature of grace, emphasizing its role in salvation, forgiveness, strength, and unity within the nation and the Diocese of Okrika.

Inviting a diverse audience, including government officials, business leaders, traditional rulers, and the public, the Bishop urged participation in the Synod to witness firsthand the grace of God in action.