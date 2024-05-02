Court Discharges, Acquits Eze Ekpeye Logbo, 42 Others Accused Of Murder Of Rivers DPO, SP Bako

A Port Harcourt High Court in Rivers State presided over by Justice Sika Aprioku last week Friday discharged and acquitted Eze Ekpeye Logbo , Eze Kelvin Anugwo and 42 others who were standing trial for the murder of late Ahoada Divisional police officer, Bako Angbashim who was killed on 8th September 2023.

The accused persons were standing trail on a four count charge of cultism, armed robbery, murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Whhen the matter came up in court last week Friday the Director of Public Prosecution C.F. Amadi informed the court that the accused persons have no prima facie case established against them and therefore have no case to answer.

Justice S.H. Aprioku while delivering his ruling relied on the advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution and hence discharged and acquitted the accused persons.

Speaking with journalists outside the court, counsel to the 37th defendant, Ekashie Saturday Emehi said the ruling shows the accused are innocent and can go about their normal duties.

Eze Ekpeye Logbo III Eze Kelvin Anugwo described the ruling as justice for the people of the area.