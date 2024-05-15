Metro

Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs Among Top African Leaders Nominated For 2024 Female Business Leader Award!

Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye Lulu-Briggs.

Chairman of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation and renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr (Mrs.) Seinye Lulu-Briggs, has been nominated for the African Female Business Leader of the Year 2024 award, alongside four other remarkable African women.

With a background in Nigeria’s oil and gas, hospitality, and agriculture sectors, Seinye has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities.

From the beginning of her working career at the Central Bank of Nigeria, to her current role as Executive Vice-Chairman at Moni Pulo Oil Producing Company Limited, she has showcased her business acumen.

Recognized among Africa’s 20 top influential women, her contributions extend to sectors like beverage and logistics through companies like La Sien Bottling Company and Soliyama Limited.

Beyond business, she is committed to philanthropy, as seen through the initiatives of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

Your vote matters! Vote our own Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs to emerge as our African Champion.

Voting ends soon. Vote right away!

Click here to cast your vote:
https://www.africanleadershipmagazine.co.uk/the-african-busin

