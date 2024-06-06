40 Directors Fail Permanent Secretary Exam

No fewer than 40 directors have scored below the average pass mark of 50 per cent of the qualifying examination for the positions of permanent secretaries.

According to The Nation, 92 directors sat for the examination on Monday but the results indicated 40 of them failed.

The report also disclosed that three directors did not come for the exam, while one could not finish the exam.

A memorandum dated May 28, 2024, from the Office of the Head of Service, designated as “HCSF/ CMO/ AOD/012/IX/59,” revealed that the next stage of the selection process will involve an ICT-based assessment.

This is coming as a challenge despite the federal government’s efforts, through the Office of the Head of Civil Service, to address prevailing and forthcoming vacancies by appointing new permanent secretaries.

The vacancies available are found in South-South, South-East and other regions including Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Ondo, Zamfara.

Meanwhile, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, made the important details in the circular known to Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Yemi-Esan’s circular, dated April 19, 2024, highlighted the eligibility criteria, stressing that only directors who attained substantive director status by January 1, 2022, qualify for consideration.

The circular noted the commencement of the process for appointing Permanent Secretaries, as well as stressing the importance of adhering to eligibility criteria, updating records on the IPPIS Verification Portal, and maintaining a clean disciplinary record.

The circular, referenced as “HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/IX/24,” stated: “Following the approval of Mr. President, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is initiating the process for appointing Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service for current and anticipated vacancies in Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Ondo, Zamfara states, South-East, and South-South geo-political zones, where current Permanent Secretaries have retired or will retire between April and September 2024.”

Eligibility criteria outlined in the memo include having reached the position of substantive Director on Salary Grade Level 17 by January 1, 2022, updating records on the IPPIS Verification Portal, being from the specified states or geopolitical zones, and not retiring before December 31, 2025. It, however, stated that officers currently undergoing disciplinary procedures are not considered from the selection process.