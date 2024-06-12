Bonny Council Chairman’s Address At The Commissioning Of The Newly Constructed Primary Healthcare Centre At Greens Iwoama Community, Bonny, Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Today marks a momentous milestone in the life of this Administration that is slowly winding down her first tenure by the Grace of God as we gather here to celebrate the official commissioning of this magnificent Primary Healthcare Centre that was conceived and completed by my administration. This project is a testament to the commitment of the Bonny Local Government Council under my watch to the well-being of our people.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen for many years, access to quality primary healthcare has been a challenge and indeed looked impossible for our people of Green’s Iwoama and the neighboring communities of Beresiri, Ishile-ogono Jumbo, William-Jumbo, Dan-Jumbo, Banigo Ishile-ogono, George-kiri, Amalgamated Agbalama, Otobie, Ererekiri and many other settlements around this axis. Many of you, including heavily pregnant women, sick and the aged had to travel to Bonny Island for basic medical services. This not only placed a strain on your time and resources, but also potentially delayed critical treatment that sometimes result to death.

I want to announce to you, that challenge ends today! This state-of-the-art health centre that can be called a Cottage Hospital stands before you, equipped with modern facilities such as Male & Female Wards; Doctor’s Consulting Room; Casualty Treatment Room; Treatment Room; Labour Room; Doctor’s Residence; Nurses Residence; Pharmacy; General Administration Office; Patients’ Arrival/Waiting Hall; Kitchen; Male/Female Conveniences and Security Guards Post to mention a few and it is fully equipped.

Your Excellency, distinguished ladies and gentlemen this ultra-modern Health Centre, when fully functional is expected to be staffed by dedicated medical professionals and by the grace of God our people that hitherto has been suffering will start receiving wide range of essential healthcare services, from preventive care to treatment for various illnesses including prenatal and postnatal services.

Your Excellency Sir, you have seen for yourself the deplorable state of the Bonny General Hospital during the inspection before coming here; Please Sir, use your good office to refurbish the General Hospital in Bonny. We also pray for you to graciously ensure that this Health Center is functional 24/7.

The construction of this health centre was not just simply a project for me; it was a promise fulfilled. The local government council under my watch is one that listens to the people’s concerns, understands their needs, and decisively takes actions. This facility is a symbol of our commitment to serving our people and improving the lives of everyone in our communities. This health centre is much more than just a building. It represents a beacon of hope, a symbol of a healthier future for our community. It signifies our unwavering commitment to creating a society where everyone has access to quality healthcare, regardless of their background or social status. We will continue in this spirit as long as God continue to give us opportunity to serve.

On our journey so far, it pleases me to state some of the laudable project executed by this administration, thus:

The mini estate at Government Lodge Wing ‘B’, The brand new Bonny Integrated Recruitment Center Secretariat complex, Construction of Amariaria Bridge, Construction of Abraham-Hart Motorable Bridge, Renovation of the Bonny Customary Court, Construction of Bishop Gabriel Pepple Road, Renovation of the FSP women craft development complex, Presentation of grants to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises around the LGA, Construction of the Bonny Ultra Modern Market, Provision of Coaster buses for free school transportation initiative, Provision of 3 brand new hiace Buses for the Bonny 9th legislative Assembly, the protocol/Media unit, Bonny Employment Monitoring Team.

I can go on and on as we still have others executed but not in the programe. Just yesterday, we commissioned three projects; a Community Hall, a mini- Amphitheatre and the Queen Kambassa Multipurpose Hall.

We have built bridges, constructed roads, buildings, and redesigned various institutional facilities. By the grace of God, today we have built a healthcare centre.

Indeed this project will serve Greens Iwoama and other neighboring communities but I will advise that the chief, elders and youths of Greens lwoama community to take this healthcare centre as their personal property, to love and cherish it. They should remember the fate of the previous healthcare centre that was abandoned and how it was dilapidated and destroyed before we intervened. This should not be the faith of this specially designed edifice.

I also wish to express my appreciation to the Chief, Elders men, women and youths of Greens Iwoama Community for all their support and commitment specially during the construction of the project.

My dear fathers and mothers, I must at this juncture place on record that the execution of this project and others scattered in the LGA would not have been possible without the immeasurable support and guidance of our amiable Executive Governor, His Excellency Amaopusenibo Sir Siminialayi Fubara, GSSRS. Sir, I and my dear family and indeed the good people of Bonny Local Government will remain eternally grateful to you. The achievements we have recorded so far is a reflection of your unwavering support and I am optimistic that in no distant time, we will gather once again at the behest of the State Government for a bigger project flag-off.

I must as well appreciate the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, our own Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo for being a reliable brother, offering numerous support for the success of our administration. In the same vein, my cabinet and team members are worthy of commendation for their numerous sacrifices in the line duty. I want to sincerely thank our amiable and dynamic King Dr Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, Edward I, CON, DSSRS, JP, Perekule XI, Amanyanabo & Natural Ruler of Grand Bonny Kingdom for the leadership and direction he has been providing. Your Majesty sir, we appreciate you and honoured to have you in our midst.

Charity they say begins at home, though on my part I did not start with home, but by the special grace of God, I am rounding off my first tenure with a laudable and significant project in my home town. Amidst the trials, challenges, backlash and doubt that I would not succeed as an Executive Chairman. God did it. I can gladly say that this administration did exceedingly well and is successful. Indeed there is nothing greater than God –“TAMUNONENGIYEOFORI”

Therefore this facility shall be called TAMUNONENGIYEOFORI Primary Healthcare Centre, Greens Iwoama. Once more, I thank all of our invited guests for honouring our invitation, I enjoin all to kindly join me as I invite the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Amaopusenibo Sir Sminialayi Fubara, GSSRS, ably represented by the Honourable Commissioner for Health Rivers State, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh to do us the honour of making a few remarks and commission this Primary Healthcare Centre for the use of our people and to the glory of God.