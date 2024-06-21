Balance Family, Career Roles, Gov Fubara Tells Fathers

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has felicitated fathers for the various sacrifices they make in keeping their families together, which have helped in building healthy subset of the larger society.

In his message to commemorate 2024 International Father’s Day, in Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara prayed God to keep, strengthen and prosper fathers, and all male heads of families, to continue to play exemplary leadership roles naturally bestowed on them.

Governor Fubara said: “Fatherhood is an essential fabric of the family because of the love, strength and dedication that fathers demonstrate, which enrich the lives of their children.

“I celebrate you. I acknowledge your gallantry, sacrifices, love and care in holding the family unit together. I urge you to take great pride in seeing your children grow in wisdom and righteousness.

I urge you not to relent in the positive impact you make in the development of your children for the good of the society.”

Governor Fubara noted that fathers encounter challenges in the bid to balance their roles and responsibilities between work, career aspirations, and giving quality time to their families.

He said: “So much is expected from you and you must continue to make efforts to ensure stability, harmony and order in the society.

I challenge you: after work, spend more time with your family and be committed to raising God-fearing and responsible children.

“The direction you provide and the good morals you instill in the family eventually become a reflection of what the larger society becomes,” he added. Governor Fubara assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities that will enhance the economic environment for decent work for fathers to meet up with their responsibilities in the state.