Eid-El-Kabir: Gov Fubara Felicitates Muslims

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has congratulated Muslims in the country, and Rivers State in particular, as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, enjoining the Muslim faithful to use the season to promote tolerance and the spirit of sacrifice and perseverance as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Ibrahim.

Governor Fubara, in a Sallah message, noted that Eid-el-Kabir highlights the significance of unity, cooperation and mutual respect, urging Nigerians to continue to work towards peace and progress and imbibe the virtues that promote inclusivity and development to overcome the current challenges.

The Governor, who emphasised that the Festival of Sacrifice serves as a reminder of the need for harmony in society, called on Nigerians to draw important lessons from the season to engender peace and progress in the nation.

Governor Fubara assured that the Rivers State Government will continually protect the rights of every citizen in the State and guarantee their freedom of worship and association as enshrined in the nation’s Constitution.

He said, “On behalf of my wife, family, the Rivers State Government and good people of our State.

congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir.

“As you mark Eid-el-Kabir, draw important lessons and imbibe the virtues of the season. By so doing, we can overcome our challenges and foster peace and progress in our State and nation.”