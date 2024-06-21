News

Eid-El-Kabir: Gov Fubara Felicitates Muslims

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 26 mins ago
0 1 minute read

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has congratulated Muslims in the country, and Rivers State in particular, as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, enjoining the Muslim faithful to use the season to promote tolerance and the spirit of sacrifice and perseverance as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Ibrahim.

Governor Fubara, in a Sallah message, noted that Eid-el-Kabir highlights the significance of unity, cooperation and mutual respect, urging Nigerians to continue to work towards peace and progress and imbibe the virtues that promote inclusivity and development to overcome the current challenges.

The Governor, who emphasised that the Festival of Sacrifice serves as a reminder of the need for harmony in society, called on Nigerians to draw important lessons from the season to engender peace and progress in the nation.

Governor Fubara assured that the Rivers State Government will continually protect the rights of every citizen in the State and guarantee their freedom of worship and association as enshrined in the nation’s Constitution.

He said, “On behalf of my wife, family, the Rivers State Government and good people of our State.

congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir.

“As you mark Eid-el-Kabir, draw important lessons and imbibe the virtues of the season. By so doing, we can overcome our challenges and foster peace and progress in our State and nation.”

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 26 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Balance Family, Career Roles, Gov Fubara Tells Fathers

9 mins ago

In One Year, Rivers Rated High In Performance Index  – Gov Fubara

11 mins ago

Rivers: Group Advocates Community Participation In Conflict Resolution

18 mins ago

I’ll Lead Way To Protect Rivers People, Gov Fubara Assures 

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button