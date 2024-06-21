Mass Arrest In Abia As Military Nabs Over 100 Suspects Over Killing Of Soldiers In Aba

The Defence Headquarters this Thursday morning confirmed the arrest of over 100 suspects allegedly involved in the gruesome killing of soldiers in the Ogbor Hill area of Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State.

A news flash by The Guardian quotes the Director Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Edward Buba, as confirming the arrest. He, according to the paper, “noted that some of them were not culpable while others who were culpable are still in military custody.”