Youths Confront Law Enforcement Officers In Port Harcourt City Council

Violence broke out on Tuesday morning when a group of youths stormed the secretariat, resisting attempts by the police who are maintaining peace and order in the council.

The incident follows the directive by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, a few hours ago, in a state broadcast that Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) should assume leadership of the 23 council areas following the expiration of the three-year tenure of elected chairmen, vice chairmen, and councilors.

The youths backed by supporters of Governor Fubara, were met with force by the police.

Gunshots were allegedly fired as expended shell casings could be seen in a viral video.

The youths, who appeared to be unarmed, but rough expressed outrage at the police’s use of force, questioning why they were being targeted.

it was earlier reported that the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt put on a resolution on the matter CA/PH/198/2024: Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule & 24 Ors Vs Rt Hon. Comr Victor Oko Jumbo & 5 Ors.

The Appeal Court said on the matter of appeal on CA/PH/198/2024 that parties should maintain the status quo and nobody should take any further steps pending the hearing of the appeal.

And hearing on the appeal is fixed on June 20, 2024, as notice of the hearing will be served before the date. On Monday, a similar incident happened as youths took over secretariats in Degema and Asari-Toru councils, demanding the exit of the chairmen and officials.