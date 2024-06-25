Senator Abe replies Sogbeye Eli:

“Sogbeye Eli,

Every day I wake up to read you spewing abuses on Senator Abe on social media. I am not only amused but I am also encouraged by your rants.

In the immortal words of the late Scottish poet Charles Mackay: *_“You have no enemies, you say? Alas! my friend, the boast is poor; He who has mingled in the fray Of duty, that the brave endure, Must have made foes! If you have none, Small is the work that you have done. You’ve hit no traitor on the hip, You’ve dashed no cup from perjured lip, You’ve never turned the wrong to right, You’ve been a coward in the fight..”

I thank God, It is clear from your bitterness that I have my fair share of foes, and so my work has not been small. Like they say _“if your life is not giving anyone sleepless nights then you need to take a second look at your life.”

What is happening to you is that you are beginning to exhibit the classic signs of a failed and frustrated life;

At your age, I had already become a household name in the politics of Rivers state without insulting or abusing anyone.

I have been useful in the lives of several Rivers men and women in politics who have become Councillors, Chairmen of local government councils, State and Federal commissioners, Chairmen and members of boards and commissions, Ministers. Etc. I have impacted students, farmers market men and women.

I may be nothing, but God will use us the more even while we are nothing. In 1 Corinthians Chapter 1 verse 27 & 28 it says clearly “but God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty; and base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to naught things that are”. That is his promise.

Yes the President is my friend and even that hurts your soul. I was invited by the FCT to the inauguration of land mark projects in the FCT and I was happy and proud to honour a friend and partner who has accomplished so much.

Looking at where you are in your life and the obvious fact that your prospects do not look particularly bright at this point, it may be worthwhile to redirect your energies in a more positive direction.

At the end of your life, just like mine, your autobiography will have to be read, abusing Senator Abe will not be listed as an achievement.

I pray that you try to do better.

My thoughts and prayers always.”

Magnus.