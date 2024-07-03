Rivers Traditional Rulers Forum Condemns Call for State of Emergency

The Forum of Chairmen of Local Government Area Councils of Traditional Rulers in Rivers State has condemned calls for the declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

They made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of an extra-ordinary meeting held at the Secretariat of the State Traditional Rulers Council in Port Harcourt, Monday.

The traditional rulers, representing all 23 local government areas, stated that those calling for a state of emergency are “parochial, selfish, unpatriotic” and do not have the support of the royal fathers who are the “owners of the State.”

They noted that Rivers State is “one of the most peaceful States in Nigeria” and wondered why anyone would call for such a drastic measure.

The traditional rulers praised the leadership of Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, congratulating him on his first year in office.

They also thanked the Governor for appointing a new Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo.

Condemning the “instigation of violence” by “overzealous politicians” as a ploy to create unrest, the traditional rulers called on the Inspector General of Police to ensure his officers deal with the current situation professionally and without bias. They urged the Governor to remain steadfast in delivering good governance.

Finally, the traditional rulers appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ignore the calls for a state of emergency, stating that such a declaration cannot be justified in a peaceful state that continues to host international events.

The royal fathers reaffirmed their support for the Governor and expressed confidence in the security and investment climate in Rivers State.

Those present at the meeting include; HRM King Kaleh O. M Obuge (Abua/Odual); HM Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi (Ahoada-East); HRM Moore M. Unio (Ahoada-West); HM King Disreal Bob-Manuel (Akuku-Toru); Andoni (HM. King Dr. Aaron M. Ikuru); Asari-Toru (HRH Iboroma Talbot Pokubo); Bonny (King Edward A.W.D Pepple); Degema (HRH Lawrence Odum Barboy); Eleme (HM King Dr. Philip Osaro Obele); Etche (HRM Opurum O); Gokana (HRH King B. P Bagha); Ikwerre (HRM King Blessing Wagor); Khana (King Suanu Baridam); and Obio/Akpor (HRH King Chike Worlu-Wodo). Others are: ONELGA (Eze Ginikanwa E); Ogu-Bolo (HRH Acheseinimie M. Frank JP); Okrika (HM E. T. Ibiagolika); Omuma (HRM King Barr. Onyekachi Amaonwu); Opobo/Nkoro (King Dandeson Douglas Jaja); OYIGBO (HRH Eze Sir Nwankwo Nwankwo); PHALGA (Eze Isaiah Elikwu JP) and Tai (HRM Samuel Nne).