Eze Oha Apara Confers Chieftaincy Titles On Ekinigbo Sons

The splendor and razzmatazz of royalty was very much on display last week Saturday July 6, 2024 during the conferment of chieftaincy titles on selected Ekinigbo sons at Ekinigbo civic centre.

Heralding the arrival of His Royal Majesty, Eze Chike Amadi Worlu Wodo, Eze Oha Apara IV/Paramount Ruler Apara Kingdom, were several gun salutes and traditional drum beats.

Eze Wodo as the monarch of Apara kingdom is vested with the responsibility of bestowing Chieftaincy titles on the indigenes of communities that make up Apara Kingdom, including Ekinigbo, the first son of Apara.

Incidentally, His majesty comes from Ekinigbo where those to be conferred with the titles hail from.

The conferment of the titles started immediately after the Chairman of the occasion, His Royal Majesty, Eze (Barr.) Uchechukwu Isaiah Elikwu, Eze Epara Rebisi XII gave his opening remarks. He had admonished those to be conferred with the titles to go home and maintain peace in their various clans and communities, stressing that in the cause of discharging their duties they would receive insults. He however, enjoined them not to be deterred by such insults.

Eze Elikwu felicitated with His Majesty, Eze Chike Amadi Worlu Wodo on his appointment as Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers by Governor Fubara.

He also thanked the Governor for finding Eze Wodo worthy to be appointed into the exalted and prestigious position.

At this juncture, the illustrious Ekinigbo sons to be conferred with the chieftaincy titles were called out, and His Majesty, Eze Wodo bestowed the titles on them.

Those who received the chieftaincy titles are; Justice Walison (Eze Kworoma IV), Nsirimov Chimenem Kingsley (Eze Rumudede III), Prince Emenike Amadi (Eze Kwe Nmegbu), Evangelist Prince Michael Iche Worlu wodo (Eze Chibu Ikerenma), Hon. Okem Okocha (Eze Kpakpandu), Morgan Chukwumati (Eze Lugbor), Nelson Nnadozie Asor Wobo (Eze Ome Nma I of Ekinigbo), Stanley Williams Marcus Chuku (Eze Chim Chorunma ( and Austin Ovunda (Eze Omekwa Mbam).

Others are, Dr. Chinedu Wosu (Eze Iche Oma), Iyke Godwin Chuku (Eze Chim Hosirim), Alexander Amadi Chukwu (Eze Chikakwo), Dr. Kingsley Ikwunga Amadi (Eze Okporo-Nkpo), John Onukem Woko (Eze Chidugam), Rejah Iroanya Ezekiel (Eze Homa Kwokwo), Nwenenda Orubuogwu (Eze Chiga Nba 1,) Richard Ikechi Isiguzo (Eze Zhinuchi), Williams Ovunda Nkoro (Eze Ari Keru), Amb. Henry George (Eze Mgbala Ogwu), Prince Nyebuchi Adiele (Eze Omenu Nbam), Bestman N. Worlu (Eze Whuru Ibah Nanya) and Nduka Hanetu (Eze Ekwu buogwu).

Those who contributed enormously to the success of the Chieftaincy coronation are, Chief Hon. Goodluck Chinwo, Chairman of the Coronation Committee, Sir Chief Cyprian Kamalu, Secretary of the Coronation Committee who also acted as the Master of Ceremony at the event, Chief Joy Nkaniye Chukwu, member of the Coronation committee, Chief Dr. G. O. Chinwo, CDC chairman Ekinigbo and a host of others. Earlier, the PRO of Ekinigbo Clan Council, Johnson Kamalu had sent out notices and invitations which made it possible for the large turn-out of people that graced the event.