Thanksgiving: Tai CTC Chairman Takes New Council Leadership To God

Following the appointment of Hon. Matthew Dike as the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Tai local government Council, the Simplified Movement and the entire people of Tai on Sunday 7,2024, turned out in their numbers for a thanksgiving church service held at the Apostolic Church Nigeria, Nonwa Tai.

The officiating Minister , Apostle James Okanje who conducted the thanksgiving service took his sermon from the book of Numbers 23 verse 6-8,18-20 and Numbers 22 verse 12 with the topic ” whom God Has Bless No Man Can Curse”, as he sited the popular Bible story of Balam and Balak.

He warned politicians not to terminate the destinies of those whom God has chosen to lead the people of Tai and the State, saying anyone going contrary to the plan of God will receive the wrath of God.

The Cleric charged those called to serve to do so with the fear of God irrespective of what is going on in the State, adding that God who has placed them high will always guide, protect and lead them to achieve success.

Hon. Matthew Dike, in his remarks said the thanksgiving was not solely for him but also for the Committee members and that of the people of Tai local government Council who have been yearning for liberation from dictatorship and also thank God Almighty who granted them the freedom.

He poured encomiums on the State governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara for being instrumental to the overall liberation of Tai and Rivers State at large and urged his people to continue to support the government of Governor Siminialayi Fubara so as not to be taken back to the dark days.

The CTC Chairman used the opportunity to reel out some of his developmental plans for his people, and assured them that as long as he remains in office as the Chairman, there would no longer be payment of electricity bills by the people. He wondered why it was so difficult for the previous government to have taken that responsibility off the shoulders of the people, given the availability of resources.

He posited that by the mandate given to them, the welfare of the people of Tai takes the center stage in their programs and policies. He added that his administration would kick – start a two week free medical program from this week.

According to him, the free medical program is at all levels of health Care that will include surgery, dental, eye and more . He urged the people of Tai to avail themselves of the opportunity, even though after the two weeks program they will still continue to provide the free medical services to the people. He disclosed that the Council has approved 5 million naira every month to take care of that.

He further stated that grants will be provided for two thousand traders in Tai, 740 youths for community protection across the local government area and another 740 youths for sanitation services.

Hon. Dike said the Council has agreed to build one bedroom flat for an aged woman whose house is very pathetic. He also ordered the leaders in the 10 wards of Tai to nominate 10 elderly persons ( men and women) which the Council will provide similar support to.

He further affirmed that there are plans to put smiles on the faces of about 4,500 Tai indigenes and non indigenes who by the coming days will start receiving allotments.

Beaming with smiles, he assured Tai people that under his watch , Tai money will not be embezzled.” We will use Tai money to develop Tai , we make this solemnly before God today “

He thanked the security agencies for their services in ensuring that Tai is peaceful and promised that his administration will continue to collaborate with them to make Tai more peaceful than they met it.

Port Harcourt City CTC Chairman who doubles as the ALGON Chairman Hon. Ezebunwo Ichemati urged the people to also thank Governor Siminialayi Fubara for not holding back the resources of the local government and to always pray for the Governor and those who believe in the betterment of Rivers State, saying the governor has a lot of dividends to deliver to the people of the State.

Chief Hon. Silver Ngbar, a former member of the RSHA and the Chairman thanksgiving Organizing Committee said the mammoth crowd at the event did not come as a surprise, noting that the people of Tai are tired of ‘one man’ and that Tai is liberated and Simplified, “I am fulfilled that the people of Tai embraced the freedom they have been yearning for. Tai has been in bondage for so many years, we are celebrating freedom because we are no longer in Egypt, “he declared.

He further noted that the large turn- out depicts the level of acceptance of the governor and Hon. Dike. Prayers were offered by the men of God at the program for both the Governor and all the CTC Chairmen at the occasion for success.