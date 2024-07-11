Rivers Assembly Screens, Confirms Frank-Fubara Commissioner-Designate

Rivers State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed Barrister Emmanuel Onengiye-Ofori Frank-Fubara as a Commissioner-designate.

Consequently, the clerk of the house has been directed to communicate the confirmation of the commissioner-designate to the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for possible swearing in as member of the State Executive Council.

The screening and confirmation followed a letter sent by Governor Fubara to the Speaker, Rt Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo, requesting that the house confirm Barrister Frank-Fubara as a Commissioner to serve in the Rivers State Executive Council.

Rt Hon. Oko-Jumbo, in reading the letter during plenary at the temporary facility used for Legislative business in Port Harcourt on Monday, said Governor Fubara sent the request in pursuant to Section 192 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, requesting that the nominee be confirmed for swearing in into the State Executive Council.

During the screening, Barrister Frank-Fubara explained that he hails from Abonnema Town in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, adding that he has been in legal practice for 26 years where he managed his private legal chamber in Port Harcourt after being called to bar in 1998.

Barrister Frank-Fubara also said that having served on several boards and committees in the public sector, he brings a wealth of experience to his new appointment, if confirmed and sworn-in, adding that he will discharge his duties creditably with unalloyed commitment. The House later reverted to the business of plenary where they opened debate on two bills: the Rivers State Emergency Management Agency Bill, 2024; and the Rivers State Transport Company Reform Bill, 2024.