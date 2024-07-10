Khana CTC Chairman Hails Gov Fubara On Bori Zonal Hospital Inspection

…Appoints Political Aides

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Khana Local Government Area, Ambassador Marvin Yobana has commended the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for embarking on Bori zonal hospital inspection, saying he is a man of his words.

He commended Governor Fubara for keeping to his promise of completing the construction of the Bori Zonal Hospital. He said the visit of the Governor has given hope to the people of Khana Local Government for a speedy completion of the project. Noting that when completed, the people of South East Senatorial District which includes Khana, Gokana, Tai, Eleme, Andoni, Opobo/Nkoro and Oyigbo will no longer go to Port Harcourt for medical treatment.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Khana Amb. Marvin YOBANA stated this during the inauguration of 1000 political appointees for various positions in the LGA.

Ambassador Yobana charged the appointees to be good ambassadors of the LGA, government of Rivers State and the state at large.

The ceremony which took place at Bori headquarters of the LGA was well attended by members of Simplified Movement and also sons and daughters of the Area.

During the inauguration, the council Boss promised to meet with Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution company, PHED to provide electricity supply for people of the area to boost businesses and expend revenue generation.

Ambassador Yobana who reiterated his decision on dissolution of all revenue collection committees in the LGA appointed by the previous administration, warn them against continue parading themselves as council revenue collectors.

He used the opportunity to announce the cancellation of revenue collection in all markets in Khana Local Government Area due to the council for the period of three months

The Council Chairman revealed that in the coming days, he will set up neighbours watch security outfit to support the security architect in the area.

He promised to increase the stipend of security agencies, to boost their morals in providing adequate security for people of the area and also provide security vehicles to aid their operations.

He also extended an olive branch to hoodlums operating on the Ogoni axis of the East West road and other parts of Khana Local Government Area to turn a new live, adding that his administration will not hesitate to declare them personal non-grata if they fail to change.

Ambassador Yobana added that in the coming days, he will be having meeting with Road Transport Union of Nigeria including Okada Riders Association to discuss modalities on reducing revenue due to the Council.

Some of those inaugurated includes, Secretary of Council, Grace Inayor, Nwineemanah Kinakah Assistant Secretary to Chairman and Alfred Letam as Chief of Staff.